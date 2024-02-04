A man pleaded guilty to a series of thefts from November through to January from different localities in Malta and Gozo.
The police said in a statement the man - a 30-year-old from Cape Verde who lives in Msida - was charged in Gozo on Saturday.
Police investigations identified the man as the person responsible for thefts from a lotto office in Msida in November and January.
He was also charged with attempted theft from a fuel station and an office in the same locality in January.
In December, he stole from an Iklin lotto office and a petrol station in Xewkija.
In January he was also behind a theft from a hardware store in Xewkija.
The man was also charged with damaging third-party property and for being in possession of stolen goods.
He was charged in front of Magistrate Simone Grech and will be sentenced later this month.