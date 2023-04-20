A man has been certified as having suffered grievous injuries after police were called to Senglea to break up a fight that boiled over between three people yesterday.

The incident happened at around 3.15 pm yesterday afternoon when police were called for assistance at Triq il-Ħabs l-Antik in Senglea, the police said in a statement.

From preliminary investigations, officers determined that a fight had broken out between a 41-year-old man from Cospicua and a 43-year-old man as well as a 41-year-old woman who were both from Senglea.

Police discovered that the 41-year-old man had sustained unspecified injuries and he was given first aid on-site before being transported to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance to receive further assistance.

He was certified as having suffered grievous injuries at the hospital.

Police said that an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.