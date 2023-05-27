Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index performed negatively for the third consecutive week, as it closed 0.2% lower at 7,720.366 points. Out of 19 equities, seven increased, while another nine closed in the opposite direction. Total weekly turnover dropped to €0.8m and was generated across 121 transactions.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index lost 0.3%, to close at 879.935 points. A total of 15 issues were active. The 2.5% MGS 2036 (I) was the best performing bond issue, as it closed at €90, an increase of 4.1%. On the other hand, the 2.4% MGS 2041 (I) was the worst performing bond, as it closed at €78, a decline of 3.7%.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index declined by 0.4%, as it closed the week at 1,151.546 points. A total of 57 issues were active. The 3.85% Hili Finance Company plc Unsecured €2028 headed the list of gainers, as it closed at €97.50, an increase of 4.3%. On the other hand, the 3.8% Hili Finance Company plc Unsecured €2029 was the worst performing bond, as it closed at €89, a decline of 5.3%.

Top 10 market movements

Bank of Valletta plc was the most liquid equity during the week, generating a total turnover of €358,334 across 39 deals. Despite trading at a weekly low of €1.08 on Wednesday, the equity closed 4.6% higher at €1.15.

Its peer, HSBC Bank Malta plc, generated a total trading turnover of €85,693 as 78,700 shares changed hands over 12 deals. The equity gained 2.8%, as it closed at €1.12.

APS Bank plc was active during the first three days of trading, reaching a weekly high of €0.62, but ultimately did not manage to hold on to this price level, as it closed at a weekly low of €0.59. This price movement represented a 3.3% decline and was the result of 11 deals worth €27,911.

A sole transaction of 1,346 Lombard Bank Malta plc shares dragged the bank’s share price 6.9% lower to €0.95.

Telecoms operator, GO plc, was active across three trades over 5,425 shares. As a result, the price advanced by 2.7% to €3.02, having failed to sustain an intra-week high of €3.06.

RS2 Software plc recovered last week’s drop in share price, as it gained 1.8% to end the week at €1.12. The equity traded three times across 1,144 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc was one of the worst performers for the week, recording a decline of 7.8%, to close at a two-month low of €0.53. Six deals involving the exchange of 22,041 shares were executed.

VBL plc trended 3% higher, as it ended the week at €0.206. This was the outcome of three trades of 274,943 shares.

Retail conglomerate, PG plc, continued on its negative trend, as four deals of 38,231 shares dragged its share price by 2.1%, to end the week at €1.90.

The price per share of Mapfre Middlesea plc plummeted by 9.6% to a two-month low of €1.50 during Monday’s trading session. The equity did not trade for the rest of the week. Trading activity included the exchange of just 1,726 shares, executed across three transactions.

Company Announcements

Bank of Valletta plc announced that all resolutions were approved at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) held last Thursday.

M&Z plc announced that its forthcoming AGM shall be held on June 15, 2023 for the purpose of considering and approving the company’s resolutions.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc announced that the 76th AGM of the company will be held on June 15, 2023.

Trident Estates plc announced that the 23rd AGM of the company will be held on June 16, 2023.

Yesterday, LifeStar Holding plc and LifeStar Insurance plc announced that their annual general meeting will be held on June 19, 2023.

The board of Harvest Technology plc announced that the next AGM of the company shall be held on June 27, 2023.