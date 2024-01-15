A purpose-built police station in Marsascala was inaugurated on Friday.

District and community police officers will be operating from the new €700,000 facility ensuring a unified and efficient approach, and maintaining safety and security in Marsascala, the police said.

Commissioner Angelo Gafà. said the new station was part of a holistic plan to improve police stations and the working environment and provide the best possible service to the people.

The new station was inaugurated by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.