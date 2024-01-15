A purpose-built police station in Marsascala was inaugurated on Friday.
District and community police officers will be operating from the new €700,000 facility ensuring a unified and efficient approach, and maintaining safety and security in Marsascala, the police said.
Commissioner Angelo Gafà. said the new station was part of a holistic plan to improve police stations and the working environment and provide the best possible service to the people.
The new station was inaugurated by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.
Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà and minister Byron Camilleri unveil a commemorate plaque at the new police station.