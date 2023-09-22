Anthony Manduca was recently appointed print editor at Times of Malta.

He replaces Mark Wood, who retired after 26 years with the organisation.

Manduca has served in several senior roles at Times of Malta since he joined Allied Newspapers Ltd in 2004, including associate editor, business editor, Sunday executive and deputy editor. He has also written extensively about international and European affairs.

He previously worked as a journalist and political columnist with The Malta Independent before being appointed editor of The Malta Independent on Sunday in 1998.

Manduca has a BA in political science from Washington State University and an MSc in European politics from the London School of Economics.

Mark Wood will continue contributing to Times of Malta in a freelance capacity.

Times of Malta editor-in-chief Herman Grech said: “Anthony is a man of integrity and has an impeccable reputation in the industry. While the online market now dominates the market, print still commands the respect of loyal readers. We will sorely miss Mark’s meticulous editing and wish him luck.”

Bertrand Borg and Diana Cacciottolo will continue serving in the roles of online editor and news editor respectively.