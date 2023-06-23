Since our first ancestors sailed from Sicily and settled on our islands nearly 8,000 years ago, we have only been independent for the last 59 years. If our prehistoric and historical periods were to be collapsed into 24 hours, we would have been masters of our destiny only in the last 10 minutes.

Malta has come a long way in these 10 minutes. Out of 189 countries she is ranked 28th in the Human Development Index, compiled by the United Nations and used to measure three basic dimensions of human development: a long and healthy life, knowledge and a decent standard of living.

This is not a small feat for one of the smallest states in the world with a poor natural resources base. But we have also inflicted harm on ourselves and we face huge new challenges to ensure our viability as a microstate providing a decent quality of life in a country that is still liveable. We have new problems to address and old solutions will simply not work.

Democracy degenerates not only because of the quality of elected politicians but also when incompetent persons with poor technical, leadership and administrative skills are appointed to top posts in the public sector based on party and personal loyalty.

Running a country is complex and complicated and if democracies are to deliver a better life for their citizens, they need to mobilise the best talents to govern in the best way possible.

In his new book Defeating the Dictators: How Democracy Can Prevail in the Age of the Strongman, Charles Dunst argues that for democracy to be much more robust and attractive, it must carry out these sensible reforms: more meritocracy to increase social mobility; greater accountability to see powerful wrongdoers brought to justice; more robust social safety nets; and incentives for politicians to think long term.

In our complex modern world, policymakers, office holders, politicians and voters need to be much better informed about how the world really works. Without a basic knowledge of science, technology, economy and a critical mind voters and politicians struggle to make sense of today’s world.

We need proper training for politicians to develop their leadership skills and ethical values professionally, to serve effectively and democratically. No such professional development of politicians has ever taken place in Malta. This shortcoming must be addressed.

There should also be adequate remuneration for both ministers and MPs. Malta is the only EU state with part-time MPs who receive very low remuneration. This discourages competent people from entering politics. Politicians remain exposed to corruption and bribery to finance their lifestyle and to fund their election campaigns. There is no lobbyists’ register and no proper framework for public transparency to monitor the relationship between politicians and business.

Empty shell of democracy

A proper functioning democracy requires an ecosystem of checks and balances. We have started on a transition from the Westminster model with power concentrated in the hands of the prime minister to the continental model where power is spread across different centres. This institutional change must not be a cosmetic change of rules and goals. It must lead to changing beliefs, behaviour and attitudes. Otherwise, we will continue to have more of the same old wine in new bottles.

We need to transform our state broadcasting system into a public one that is not government’s loudspeaker - Evarist Bartolo

We all need to do our bit: the people in politics, business, professions, media, education, unions and in civil society organisations.

We must not allow power centres within government to bypass cabinet and use it only as a rubber stamp.

The Malta Council for Economic and Social Development must evolve beyond its advisory role and become an effective partner participating fully in national policymaking. We still lack an anti- corruption investigating set up, a functioning Freedom of Information Act and a culture to encourage whistle-blowers.

We also need to transform our state broadcasting system into a public one that is not government’s loudspeaker as it has been since it was set up. We also need to develop space for a more vigorous civil society holding political and corporate power to account.

We are still refusing to finance our political parties through public funds, making them dependent on private money. Political parties must take a more active role in politics and must be helped to become fora for effective policymaking and not come alive only to mobilise voters at election time.

Small countries find it more challenging to operate a well-functioning democratic ecosystem as personal relations and cronyism in such small societies are often stronger than institutional arrangements.

The government must drive the required political reform process in good faith. The honest cooperation of the opposition is also necessary.

Samuel Beckett’s play Waiting for Godot begins with Estragon saying: “Nothing to be done.” Its final lines are: “Well, shall we go? / Yes, let’s go. / (They do not move).” The play is about two men, Vladimir and Estragon, who wait by a tree for a mysterious man called Godot. He promises that he will arrive the next day but that never happens.

Our two main political parties are behaving like Vladimir and Estragon, rooted to the spot, waiting for God knows what. They need to work together to fix our broken political system, address serious issues in our troubled democracy and to revitalise and regenerate our institutions and improve our public governance.

If the two political parties do not move to do what is required, more people will become distrustful of them and lose hope that things will improve in our country.

Evarist Bartolo is a former Labour education and foreign minister.