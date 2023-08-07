Being leaders in the care sector since 1993, as Caremalta Group, we gain our residents’ full trust and ascertain that each and every member of the team works each day with a proper sense of integrity, where quality is non-negotiable, and where safety is central in all practices.

This year is an important year for the Group, as we are celebrating our 30th anniversary. A Group that today cares for over 1,600 residents and clients and employs a workforce of over 1,400 highly dedicated and well-trained personnel.

Our vision then and now

Thirty years ago, the vision of Nazzareno Vassallo, the founder of Vassallo Group, to build something with a social purpose, materialised, on August 1, 1993, into the first home for the elderly in Mosta, Casa Arkati. Through this home, CareMalta, which at that time was Healthcare Services Limited, created an innovative model of care and set the standard in this sector. For thirty years, we created exceptional services for the elderly, while time and effort have been invested into the area of disability and mental health with the introduction of HILA – CareMaltaGroup’s specialised arm, which offers a range of services including residential, respite, and day services with a person-centred approach.

Back then, CareMalta could have been a private hospital or a school but the company chose the business model that 30 years ago was considered as the least feasible so the decision to build and operate a home for the elderly was literally based on a social aspect. Thirty years ago, we referred to a home like Casa Arkatti as residential homes for older persons but due to the evolving sector, nowadays, we call them nursing homes because the needs are much more towards nursing, rather than residential. In all our facilities we promote and enhance the concept of active ageing and intergenerational activities in order to improve the quality of life of each resident and to promote healthy living. We do not only have the wellness of our residents at heart but also that of our employees by improving their skills, developing new ones, and continuously improving the work environment.

30 years as the leaders in care

Every CEO left CareMalta stronger and bigger than it was and here I am referring to Ing. Alexander Tranter who was CareMalta’s first CEO, for 18 years, and Natalie Briffa Farrugia, now Chairperson of Vassallo Group, who through her leadership, HILA was born and iCare was launched, both keeping in mind the need for change and development, whilst through every decision they always kept in mind, the residents, the relatives, and our staff at heart. As Chief Executive of CareMalta Group, I look forward to taking CareMalta, to a fully digitalised and automated system. I look forward to diversifying even more and expanding our services in Gozo not only as CareMalta but also through HILA. But we won’t stop there, as we are ready to take the challenge of going overseas, to another European country, so that we will make the positive impact we managed to achieve here in Malta, in one of our fellow European Countries.

Throughout the years, we have remained resilient, determined, united, and focused on our purpose – to serve the residents and the clients. We remained faithful to our non-negotiable values, which are instilled in each and every one of us.

High-quality care is non-negotiable at CareMalta Group. Our success is not solely measured by financial achievements but by the positive impact we make on our residents, clients, their families, our employees, and the society around us. We have an exceptional reputation of care and that is definitely our biggest strength whilst our experience, of 30 years, working in this field gives us the strength to remain the leaders in care.