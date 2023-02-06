Peter, the customs dog who sniffed out more than half a million euros in undeclared cash and several kilos of tobacco over the past four and a half years, has retired.

He has been adopted by a Customs employee.

K9 Peter’s biggest achievement involved the interception of €33,164 in undeclared cash at the Malta International Airport.

In all, Peter bagged 84 positive hits, 27 of which were related to cash seizures, detecting €598,859 in undeclared cash.

Peter also sniffed out 54 tobacco seizures (150kgs), and three narcotics cases (one cannabis and two cocaine seizures).

In 2021, he won the Best Dog in Uniform award during Malta’s Animal Honours Award ceremony.

In a statement honouring the dog's achievement, the customs department said Peter will always be remembered for his excellent olfactory skills, obedience and docility.

The department meanwhile welcomed new K9 recruit Dezerto in its four-legged team.

Dezerto is a young Springer pup, donated to the department by Tat-Tarġa Kennels in 2022 and is currently undergoing training.

Originally from Italy, Dezerto is proving to be a promising officer and the department sees great potential in him.

Dezerto is a young Springer pup, donated to the department by Tat-Tarġa Kennels in 2022 and is currently undergoing training. Photo: Customs