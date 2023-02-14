When World War I polluted humanity in 1914, the French and the UK navies agreed to share their responsibilities. Their joint fleets in the North Sea would fall under British authority, while their Mediterranean navies would be under the supreme command of a French admiral. That was possibly the only time in history when a foreigner commanded the mighty British Mediterranean Fleet.
The French navy opted for Malta as its principal base and soon Grand Harbour swarmed with French and British warships. Thousands of French officers and sailors ended up stationed for long periods in Malta. Local photo studios and postcard publishers rushed to cash in on this bonanza.
Literally thousands of postcards designed specifically for use by French servicemen in Malta flooded the market, mostly hand-coloured real photos mass-produced in Italy.
The lion’s share went to Umberto Adinolfi, an Italian photographer and publisher from Cottonera who enjoyed good connections with the UK navy, eventually acquiring British nationality.
Other Maltese publishers included Fratelli Foti, about whom virtually nothing has emerged so far.
Most images emphasised the newly discovered friendship between the British and the French – the entente cordiale. Crossed flags of the two nations underscore the patriotic spirit shared by their armed forces. Photo studios had special joint-banner backdrops in use for single and, just as frequently, group portraits of French and British sailors fraternising.
By summer 1917, the French navy suddenly disappeared from the Maltese harbours and moved to the Ionian islands. It gave no official reason for this move.
Unofficially, however, it was recorded that too many French sailors were being disabled by syphilis and gonorrhoea gifted against payment by Maltese prostitutes.
All postcards are from the author’s collections.
