The Nationalist Party has called for parliament to convene urgently on Monday to debate the benefits fraud scandal.

Times of Malta revealed last Sunday that former Labour MP Silvio Grixti, a popular family doctor, has been implicated in a years-long racket to help “hundreds” of people receive monthly disability benefits they were not entitled to.

RELATED STORIES Editorial: Systemic corruption erodes political trust

Benefit fraud: A scandal that will not stop - Roberta Metsola

The claimants received monthly payments averaging €450 from the social security department.

One claimant has since told Times of Malta that a Labour Party canvasser and a former minister’s aide lured him into the racket in return for his vote and a kickback amounting to a year’s worth of benefits.

The PN said on Sunday that the scandal had benefitted the Labour Party to the detriment of the rest of the Maltese and Gozitans. These benefits were abusively distributed by the Labour government.

In a letter to the Speaker, PN leader Bernard Grech described the situation as “unprecedented”.

The reveleations, which were the result of journalistic work, clearly indicated that the racket operated from the Office of the Prime Minister at Castille, Grech said.

He said that if the prime minister really has democracy at heart, the matter should be debated with urgency in Parliament as soon as possible.