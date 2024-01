The annual presentation of babies to Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu is being held on Saturday, February 3.

There will be a prayer meeting in Maltese presided by Bishop Anton Teuma, which starts at 4pm, followed by Scripture readings, prayers and blessings. Each family will receive a certificate and memento

No formal invites are being distributed: all babies who have been baptised but have not yet been presented can participate.

The parents are invited to carry a candle.