Prime Minister Robert Abela discussed renewable energy, migration and bilateral relations when he had separate meetings with the president and the prime minister of Tunisia on Monday.

The meetings were held in Carthage and Tunis, where Abela was on a short visit.

He started the day with a call on President Kais Saied where the talks focused on the need for stability in the Mediterranean.

Abela spoke on how Malta and southern Mediterranean regions could work together to develop a hub of renewable energy.

The two sides also discussed ongoing talks between the EU and Tunisia on a comprehensive partnership package focused on strengthening economic and trade ties, an energy partnership, migration and people-to-people contacts.

The talks continued with Prime Minister Najla Bouden, with Abela insisting that it is the roots of the migration and human trafficking problem that need to be tackled through joint action by all regions concerned.

Prime Minister Robert Abela with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

The two leaders also discussed trade relations and regional issues including the situations in Sudan and Syria.

Abela was accompanied by Foreign Minister Ian Borg and Home Minister Byron Camilleri.