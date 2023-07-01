Two doctors have launched a helpline for pregnant women who wish to discuss their abortion options in Malta or abroad.

Isabel Stabile and Natalie Psaila will run the service on a voluntary basis and in conjunction with an abortion doula support service they already operate.

While the doula service provides support for women who have decided to terminate their pregnancy, the helpline is focused on helping women with pregnancy complications understand if they qualify for termination in Malta – and if not, what their options are overseas.

“Any person can call, regardless of whether they are at home or admitted to a hospital. They will be able to discuss whether they are likely to qualify for a termination in Malta, and if not what services are available abroad,” the doctors said in a statement.

“Abortion is a reality in Malta and this service is meant to reduce the likelihood of harm to women by ensuring they can spot any complications and seek treatment, and to avoid the use of dangerous abortion methods.”

The two doctors, who are both vocal pro-choice campaigners with activist group Doctors for Choice, announced the service on Saturday afternoon, after changes to abortion legislation were formally passed into law.

Those changes allow doctors to terminate a pregnancy when a woman’s life is at risk or her health is in “grave jeopardy which may lead to death”. Previously, doctors who terminated a pregnancy risked criminal prosecution.

However, critics of the law say it will endanger women’s lives and discourage doctors from carrying out terminations when needed, as any health-related terminations which are not deemed life-threatening must be approved by three medical specialists.

People wanting to make use of the new hotline service can call on +356 2034 1683.

The doctors can also be contacted by email on Isabel.stabile@doctorsforchoice.mt and Natalie.psaila@doctorsforchoice.mt