The US government’s Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund has awarded $17,900 (€16,430) to three Maltese alumni of US government exchange programmes to implement a project that will empower the Malta Refugee Council, the US embassy said.

Since its inception in 2011, the US Department of State has funded over 500 AEIF projects, which are led by alumni of US government exchanges, to increase regional and global collaboration of alumni, support US foreign policy objectives, and benefit communities around the world.

Neil Falzon, Maria Pisani, and Katrine Camilleri teamed up to create a series of training sessions and activities that will increase the impact of the Malta Refugee Council as an advocate for refugee rights and instil public discourse on refugees with messages of solidarity, positivity, and humanity.

Reacting to the award, a US Department of State spokesperson said: “The United States and Malta have a long and positive history of bilateral exchanges and collaboration on many issues, including important human rights issues. We are delighted that our alumni’s efforts have been recognised. The impact of their humanitarian work is immeasurable, and the US Department of State duly acknowledges that.”