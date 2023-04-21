Qatar charity has allocated a financial aid to the tune of €21,000 to support the Malta Islamic welfare fund’s efforts to provide food for the poor communities and those most in need in Malta during the holy month of Ramadan.

Over 200 families were beneficiaries of Qatar Charity aid.

Abdulla Al Yafei, charge d’affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Malta, said: “The implementation of project allocation of necessary food to feed the poorest communities in need during the holy month of Ramadan comes as part of the Qatar Charity’s humanitarian duty and continued efforts to provide relief aid to underprivileged families, refugees and people in need throughout the world."