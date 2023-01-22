Edward Agius, who has been a prominent figure within the real estate sector in Malta for nearly a quarter of a century, has been appointed head of business development at QLZH Group.

Agius takes on this new role having joined QLZH just over a year ago as head of letting at QuickLets. He will now oversee the overall growth strategy of the entire group, including Zanzi Homes, which handles residential sales; QuickLets, which is responsible for residential letting; and QLC, which is focused on the sale and letting of commercial properties.

Steve Mercieca, CEO and co-founder of the QLZH Group, said: “In the year since he joined QuickLets, Edward has been an incredible asset, helping the franchise offices and all the team to develop growth strategies which have proved highly effective. Based on this success, it makes sense for him to take on a new role that will see him bring his experience, vision and leadership skills to the entire group. I am delighted that Edward has accepted this new role and look forward to working with him to create the next phase of QLZH’s journey.”

As head of business development at QLZH Group, Agius will manage relationships with existing franchise owners and develop relationships with new ones. He will also be responsible for evaluating the performance of all aspects of the business across residential and commercial sales and letting. In this regard, he will lead the process of optimising performance in line with the organisational objectives of the business.

Speaking about his new role, Agius said: “Having started off in the real estate market back in 1999, I have to say that I am proud of my achievements and excited about the next phase of my career. Having mostly worked in letting for 20 plus years, I have an extensive network and deep knowledge of the industry across Malta. However, there is always more to learn and I can’t wait to get to work with my colleagues in the residential sales and commercial property businesses in order to make QLZH Group even better. This past year has been a great one and I’m sure there are many more positive experiences ahead.”

The QLZH Group was established in December 2013 when the first listings on QuickLets went live. The success of QuickLets, based on a culture of innovation and diversity, led to the 2015 launch of Zanzi Homes, which specialises in selling residential property. Since then, the group has continued to lead the real estate industry in Malta through the use of new and advanced technologies.

Over the years, the business has also focused on bringing a fresh and casual style to doing business while retaining the highest standards of professionalism. It has also set new standards for sustainability and corporate governance for the real estate industry in Malta. More information about the three brands can be found at zh.mt (Zanzi Homes), ql.mt (QuickLets), qlc.com.mt (QLC Commercial).

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes are looking for franchise owners. The brands offer continuously updated property databases, a cutting-edge backend system, continuous training by both local and international speakers and an array of team-building events to bolster unity. For more information about franchising with QuickLets, Zanzi Homes, or QLC, contact Edward Agius on edwardagius@quicklets.com.mt or call on +356 9942 5088.