From bonus engines to advanced data analytics, Quantum Gaming, under the guidance of visionary CEO Oliver De Bono, represents a paradigm shift within the iGaming industry. Matthew Calleja captures the depth of this transformation.

In an industry once burdened by archaic methods and cumbersome processes, Quantum Gaming, led by the visionary Oliver De Bono, emerges as a beacon of innovation and efficiency. Oliver’s rich history in iGaming, coupled with his acute awareness of the industry’s challenges, led to the creation of Quantum Gaming – a paradigm shift in the gaming landscape.

Beginning with team building initiatives, De Bono swiftly transitioned into operational roles, eventually managing multiple casinos. It was during this journey that he keenly observed the challenges posed by outdated technology for numerous businesses. In the early days, particularly during his tenure at Betfair around 2008-2010, the gaming landscape was vastly different. The technology then relied heavily on manual processes.

Picture this: operators watching football matches on satellite feeds, often delayed by 20 or 30 seconds, while laboriously inputting match results one by one on their laptops. These antiquated systems demanded enormous servers to function, creating a cumbersome gaming environment.

“In those systems, human error wasn’t just a hiccup – without exaggerating, it had the power to send millions of euros to the wrong customers.”

The pivotal moment came when Oliver co-founded Quantum Gaming. Their approach was groundbreaking – a Java NoSQL database structure, a marvel of microservices architecture. Imagine Quantum Gaming as a sophisticated puzzle of a hundred distinct components seamlessly integrated.

This modular approach mirrors the evolution of the automotive industry. Just as cars transformed from solid chunks of metal to intricate assemblies of a thousand components, Quantum Gaming’s technology operates on the same principle. It’s a break-and-replace model, enabling the removal and replacement of individual components, like their innovative bonus engines, without disrupting the entire system.

This transformative ideology extends to Quantum Gaming’s client-centric approach. By employing microservices, they’ve achieved unparalleled scalability. When a player interacts with their database, they’re merely engaging a specific microservice – be it for a deposit or to claim a bonus. Unlike traditional platforms, which demand a high server ping, Quantum Gaming’s system operates with remarkable efficiency. It allows them to consolidate multiple casinos under a single login system. From a back-office perspective, administrators can oversee numerous casinos effortlessly.

Quantum Gaming’s Bonus Engine makes every player a VIP. Your bonus scales with your investment. In a lot of ways, it will personalise your gaming adventure

This streamlined process ensures seamless functionality without the baggage of outdated code. Quantum Gaming’s philosophy is clear: adaptability and customization are key. Their core platform serves as a central hub, seamlessly integrating with specialised external tools for CRM, affiliate management, and more.

A pinnacle example of Quantum Gaming’s groundbreaking initiatives lies their unparalleled Bonus Engine, a testament to their commitment to transforming the player’s experience in the iGaming experience. Unlike conventional bonus systems prevalent in the market, Quantum Gaming’s approach is truly ingenious, offering a level of flexibility and customisation that is truly unique.

Imagine crafting a bonus campaign not bound by rigid limitations, but rather, a dynamic system where bonuses adapt to the player’s investment. Traditional bonuses offer fixed amounts, leaving players with a one-size-fits-all experience. However, Quantum Gaming’s Bonus Engine redefines this norm entirely. When creating a campaign, Quantum Gaming’s technology empowers operators to design bonuses that scale proportionally with the player’s deposit.

“With Quantum Gaming’s Bonus Engine, every player is a VIP. Start with €10, end with €10,000 – your bonus scales with your investment. We ensure fairness: €50 or €500, your reward matches your commitment. It’s not just a bonus; it’s your personalised gaming adventure.”

What sets Quantum Gaming’s Bonus Engine apart is its effortless customization. Operators gain the freedom to set not just a maximum, but also a minimum threshold, ensuring bonuses are tailored precisely to their player base. This feature eliminates the need for multiple fragmented campaigns, streamlining the process and enhancing operational efficiency for casinos.

Furthermore, Quantum Gaming’s Bonus Engine addresses a common player concern: the fear of losing substantial deposits without adequate rewards. Quantum Gaming solves this by incorporating a unique feature: even if players exhaust their deposits during the campaign, the Bonus Engine credits them proportionately, maintaining engagement and satisfaction. This approach bridges the gap between players’ expectations and the casino’s offerings, fostering a relationship built on trust and fairness.

In essence, Quantum Gaming’s Bonus Engine redefines the very essence of bonuses in iGaming. It doesn’t merely reward players; it engages them in a personalised, dynamic experience where their investment is met with proportionate and meaningful bonuses. With this innovation, Quantum Gaming stands as a beacon of player-centric design, ushering in a new era where bonuses aren’t just perks but integral components of a tailored gaming adventure.

In the meantime, in Quantum Gaming’s strategic vision, a new frontier unfolds with the integration of cutting-edge AI technology. Currently, meticulous data collection feeds into a sophisticated automation tool, enabling tailored experiences for users based on their device of choice.

Yet, the true innovation lies ahead with the imminent launch of their V3 engine, where AI will dissect player behaviours. Picture an AI studying the preferences of thousands of iPhone users, anticipating and suggesting games.