HIBERNIANS 8

Grech 11, 74; Degabriele 15

Diakete 23; Thaylor 40

Muritala 54; Vella 67; Morillas 80

KERCEM AJAX 0

HIBERNIANS

M.Jovicic, B. Gonzalo, Thaylor (72 M. Ellul), J. Grech, J. Degabriele (46 O. Muritala), D. Vella, Z. Grech, J. Florencio (57 J.Zerafa), A. Agius (46 B. Kristensen), G. Artiles (57 J. Morillas), A. Diakete.

KERĊEM AJAX

D. Spiteri, D. Cassar, L. Motta Santana, D. Hili, J. Theuma (C. Attard), B. Da Cruz, O. Rolovic, P. Vinicius, A. Mizzi, K. Formosa, S. Azzopardi.

Referee: Daniel Casha.

Yellow card: Azzopardi.

Hibernians cruised into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy in style as they hit eight past Kerċem in their last-16 second leg.

Four first-half goals in 29 minutes set the Paolites on their way as they ripped apart a woeful Kerċem team.

After registering the biggest victory in Round 32 of the competition when thrashing Attard 8-2, many thought that the Gozitan side were going to be more than a match for Hibs.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt