ADPD called for vigilance against the political culture of hatred and violence as it marked the anniversary of the killing of Raymond Caruana.

Marking the 37th anniversary of the killing of the PN activist at the Gudja cemetery, the Green Party called for an end to tribalism.

“It is critical to remember these tragic moments in Malta’s political history as they remind us of the importance of true democracy that goes beyond the tribalism that unfortunately characterises Maltese politics,” the party said.

The party highlighted how intolerance, violence and hatred were always present and now increasingly evident on social media.

The murders of Raymond Carurana, Karin Grech, Daphne Caruana Galizia and Lassana Cisse should teach us the need to remain vigilant against those who share hatred, ADPD said.

Hatred, the party said, is also spread by politicians against vulnerable workers to score political points.