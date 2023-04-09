Our families’ quality of life is not just being measured on how the economy is faring presently in our country. Truly, when compared to other European countries, Malta is benefitting from high economic growth and low rates of unemployment. This positive economic growth is enabling our families to enjoy a better quality of life. This will also be improved with major infrastructural and environmental projects that provide open spaces for families to spend time together and relax.

The Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government has already started implementing these open spaces’ projects. This dynamic will assist in guiding the process for Local Councils by introducing schemes for more accesible open spaces.

The Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government is in its final stages in launching the National Strategic Vision for Local Government. After several consultation meetings with various stakeholders of Local and Regional councils, this strategic vision will seek to establish guidelines for Local Government in enhancing our families’ quality of life. Indeed, Local Councils act as ambassadors with our residents. Our families’ expectations are aimed to be met by the Local Government strategic vision. Last year, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government implemented several projects and initiatives to promote a better quality of life for our families.

More cleanliness in our localities

Earlier this year, a new waste collection schedule was launched. This change transitioned from a local waste management schedule to a regional one. This led to less mixed waste and cleaner air, due to less truck journeys. Residents cooperating with Local Councils, has led to a positive outcome between both parties.

Embellishment of fountains and playing fields

Last year, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government launched several financial schemes so that localities could benefit from funds to embellish playing fields and fountains. Many localities in Malta and Gozo are benefitting from enhancement of recreational spaces. Several spaces are currently being embellished so that children spend their free time playing. Other spaces are being developed into outdoor gyms so that residents can benefit from physical activity.

Additionally, more spaces are being developed with better aesthetics offering residents’ spaces for relaxation and quality time with their families.

Local Councils are also benefiting from funds for the embellishment of fountains which are currently in a derelict state or for the building of new fountains to improve public gardens and open spaces.

Maintenance works

Several localities are also benefiting from maintenance works of neglected open spaces. Additionally, maintenance works are also in progress in various residential roads which will enhance residents’ quality of life.

Moreover, other measures are currently being implemented, including the introduction of automated public conveniences with the latest cleaning technologies.

Environmental projects

Major Environmental Projects, such as the National Park in Ta’ Qali, the development of Saint Clement’s Park and the Bengħajsa Park, are clear examples of open spaces with the aim of improving the residents’ quality of life whilst providing them with more options as to where to spend their leisure time. Local Government remains committed to providing the necessary resources for Local Councils to implement more greening projects that complement major ones conducted by the Government.

Free local transport

The Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government will remain committed in providing various schemes for the benefit of Local and Regional Councils to promote and improve the residents’ quality of life. Through these schemes and initiatives, Local Councils will not only be providing additional services, but will also sustain traditional heritage in localities while initiating the well-being of their respective residents.