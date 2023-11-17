Uncertain market conditions mean that SMEs in Malta face a unique set of challenges which are significantly impacting their growth. From fluctuating consumer spending patterns to rising operational costs, budgets are being tested. At wamo, we have made it our mission to ease the pressure on our SME customers in Malta by putting money directly back into their pockets.

At the start of September we launched our 1% cashback campaign, which enables customers to save every time they make a payment to the Maltese government. Here’s how it works: every time you use your wamo virtual debit card to make a government payment, you’ll receive 1% cashback. Whether it’s income tax, corporate tax or VAT, wamo has got you covered. It’s like getting a discount on your essential business expenses. The money is paid into your account the following month and there is no limit to the maximum amount businesses can earn.

One of our valued customers, Laferla Group, has already pocketed an incredible €3,700 in cashback since the campaign started. With these savings, Laferla now has plans to re-invest that money into its operations and to support its growth.

Receiving cashback on our tax payments from wamo has been a real gamechanger for our business. Once we created our virtual card, we opted to make all our government payments by debit card and we started earning. It was that simple! We’re looking forward to putting the extra funds to use to support the running of our business. - Laferla Group

Laferla Group and wamo

Another one of our customers, Integra Private Wealth, recently opted in and was able to earn cashback from their tax payments too. For SMEs, the extra funds offer greater financial flexibility to cover unexpected expenses or invest in the future.

Integra Private Wealth and wamo

A few ways to make the most of your cashback could include expanding your marketing efforts, upgrading your operational equipment or simply bolstering liquidity. Whether you’re a marketing agency or a restaurant, every euro saved can make a significant difference to your bottom line.

Any business is eligible as long as they are based in Malta and sign up for a wamo virtual debit card, which can be done in as little as 24 hours. That means you still have time to sign up and start saving ahead of the VAT payment deadline on 15th November. By simply fulfilling your tax obligations you can build your financial health! And our offer runs until 31st August 2024, which means you have plenty of opportunity to offset costs into next year.

At wamo we understand the challenges that SMEs face in today’s economic climate. That’s why we’re committed to helping you save money and thrive. Our 1% cashback campaign is designed to give you a competitive edge and provide you with the financial resources to grow your business.

To find out how we can help you manage your money and take your business to new heights, visit wamo.io.