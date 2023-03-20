As a former manufacturer of high-quality solar modules, our active and passive product monitoring obligation has unfortunately recently shown that certain solar modules from our company may be affected by a defect. As guaranteeing product safety is our top priority, we always take all necessary measures to ensure that neither a buyer nor an uninvolved third party is harmed when using the products manufactured by us.

For preventive safety reasons, we are writing to inform as a precautionary measure about a solar module defect which can be caused by the faulty polyamide backing film from various suppliers. The defect described below may occur in modules that we delivered between 2010 and 2014.

As a result of field incidents, Schüco has identified that a certain type of polyamide backing film from different manufacturers can develop defect patterns that can lead to cracks in the backing film. The potential hazard resulting from the fault pattern depends on the material, location and type of installation as well as other factors.

Danger to life and limb due to electric shock cannot be ruled out under certain weather and environmental conditions.

With immediate effect, parts of the solar power system that may be defective due to the defect patterns described above in the backing films must not be touched under any circumstances without the protective measures against electric shock described below.

Affected items

Affected module types and item numbers

Backing films of the following solar modules may be affected:

2010-2012

Description Item number MPE 205 PS 05 259998 MPE 210 PS 05 259647 MPE 215 PS 05 259996 MPE 220 PS 05 272661 MPE 175 MS 05 271312 MPE 180 MS 05 271313 MPE 185 MS 05 271314 MPE 190 MS 05 271362 MPE 200 PS 05 271238

Update: Further affected modules

2011-2013

Description Item number MPE 225 PS 60 272367 MPE 230 PS 60 272368 MPE 230 PS 60 273178 MPE 230 PS 60 273182 MPE 235 PS 60 272369 MPE 235 PS 60 273179 MPE 235 PS 60 273183 MPE 240 PS 60 273180 MPE 240 PS 60 273184 MPE 245 PS 60 272774 MPE 245 PS 60 273181 MPE 245 PS 60 273185

2012-2014

Description Item number MPE 240 PG 60 FA 274536 MPE 240 PG 60 FA 274537 MPE 240 PG 60 FA 274538 MPE 245 PG 60 FA 274540 MPE 245 PG 60 FA 274541 MPE 240 PG 60 FA 274576 MPE 245 PG 60 FA 274577 MPE 250 PG 60 FA 274578 MPE 250 PG 60 FA 274582 MPE 250 PG 60 FA 274583 MPE 225 PG 60 FA 274754 MPE 230 PG 60 FA 274756 MPE 255 PG 60 FA 274805 MPE 250 PS 60 FA 274972 MPE 250 PS 60 FA 274977 MPE 255 PS 60 FA 274978 MPE 260 PS 60 FA 274979

2011-2012

Description Item number MPE 210 PS 12 273220 MPE 210 PS 12 273308

The item numbers of the affected modules may appear on your invoice or can be found on the sticker on the back of the modules.

Important information

If you operate a system with the above-mentioned solar modules, please strictly observe the following instructions:

Please check or inspect the solar facility only under the following conditions:

under no circumstances touch the solar modules without protective measures against electric shock. you must also not touch cables or plugs, substructure parts or other parts of the solar system without appropriate measures

ensure that no uninformed third parties have access to the solar plant. specialist personnel must be advised of the hazard involved before carrying out any work

Should it not be possible to ensure that no uninformed third party has access to the system, the system should be immediately uninstalled by professional personnel and the solar modules disposed of in accordance with the law

Please pass on this warning without exception and as a matter of urgency to all persons who may work on or otherwise come into contact with the equipment.

If you have any questions, please contact us at solartf@schueco.com.

Your modules can continue to be operatedin compliance with the above-mentioned instructions.