As a former manufacturer of high-quality solar modules, our active and passive product monitoring obligation has unfortunately recently shown that certain solar modules from our company may be affected by a defect. As guaranteeing product safety is our top priority, we always take all necessary measures to ensure that neither a buyer nor an uninvolved third party is harmed when using the products manufactured by us.
For preventive safety reasons, we are writing to inform as a precautionary measure about a solar module defect which can be caused by the faulty polyamide backing film from various suppliers. The defect described below may occur in modules that we delivered between 2010 and 2014.
As a result of field incidents, Schüco has identified that a certain type of polyamide backing film from different manufacturers can develop defect patterns that can lead to cracks in the backing film. The potential hazard resulting from the fault pattern depends on the material, location and type of installation as well as other factors.
Danger to life and limb due to electric shock cannot be ruled out under certain weather and environmental conditions.
With immediate effect, parts of the solar power system that may be defective due to the defect patterns described above in the backing films must not be touched under any circumstances without the protective measures against electric shock described below.
Affected items
Affected module types and item numbers
Backing films of the following solar modules may be affected:
2010-2012
|Description
|Item number
|MPE 205 PS 05
|259998
|MPE 210 PS 05
|259647
|MPE 215 PS 05
|259996
|MPE 220 PS 05
|272661
|MPE 175 MS 05
|271312
|MPE 180 MS 05
|271313
|MPE 185 MS 05
|271314
|MPE 190 MS 05
|271362
|MPE 200 PS 05
|271238
Update: Further affected modules
2011-2013
|Description
|Item number
|MPE 225 PS 60
|272367
|MPE 230 PS 60
|272368
|MPE 230 PS 60
|273178
|MPE 230 PS 60
|273182
|MPE 235 PS 60
|272369
|MPE 235 PS 60
|273179
|MPE 235 PS 60
|273183
|MPE 240 PS 60
|273180
|MPE 240 PS 60
|273184
|MPE 245 PS 60
|272774
|MPE 245 PS 60
|273181
|MPE 245 PS 60
|273185
2012-2014
|Description
|Item number
|MPE 240 PG 60 FA
|274536
|MPE 240 PG 60 FA
|274537
|MPE 240 PG 60 FA
|274538
|MPE 245 PG 60 FA
|274540
|MPE 245 PG 60 FA
|274541
|MPE 240 PG 60 FA
|274576
|MPE 245 PG 60 FA
|274577
|MPE 250 PG 60 FA
|274578
|MPE 250 PG 60 FA
|274582
|MPE 250 PG 60 FA
|274583
|MPE 225 PG 60 FA
|274754
|MPE 230 PG 60 FA
|274756
|MPE 255 PG 60 FA
|274805
|MPE 250 PS 60 FA
|274972
|MPE 250 PS 60 FA
|274977
|MPE 255 PS 60 FA
|274978
|MPE 260 PS 60 FA
|274979
2011-2012
|Description
|Item number
|MPE 210 PS 12
|273220
|MPE 210 PS 12
|273308
The item numbers of the affected modules may appear on your invoice or can be found on the sticker on the back of the modules.
Important information
If you operate a system with the above-mentioned solar modules, please strictly observe the following instructions:
Please check or inspect the solar facility only under the following conditions:
- under no circumstances touch the solar modules without protective measures against electric shock. you must also not touch cables or plugs, substructure parts or other parts of the solar system without appropriate measures
- ensure that no uninformed third parties have access to the solar plant. specialist personnel must be advised of the hazard involved before carrying out any work
- Should it not be possible to ensure that no uninformed third party has access to the system, the system should be immediately uninstalled by professional personnel and the solar modules disposed of in accordance with the law
- Please pass on this warning without exception and as a matter of urgency to all persons who may work on or otherwise come into contact with the equipment.
If you have any questions, please contact us at solartf@schueco.com.
Your modules can continue to be operatedin compliance with the above-mentioned instructions.
