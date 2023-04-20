A €12m factory extension by Seifert Systems was inaugurated on Thursday by Prime Minister Robert Abela at Ħal Far.

The German-owned company produces temperature control systems for a wide range of applications.

The prime minister announced during the ceremony that the company, which has had a Malta subsidiary for 50 years, would be expanding further and investing more than €9 million on product diversification.

It currently employs 450 in Malta and is adding a further 140.

Abela praised the company for becoming the first of its nature to operate without producing environmental pollution.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to continue to help businesses, as well as families through the subsidy on energy.