The Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG) organised a seminar titled ‘Abuse in Later Life: Challenges and Solutions’, at the Learning Works, Landmark Complex Suite, Qormi, on June 9.

This was a significant event aimed at shedding light on the complex issue of abuse in the later stages of life by increasing awareness, fostering discussions and proposing potential solutions concerning elder abuse.

The seminar was particularly timely, occurring as part of the commemoration of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed annually on June 15.

A diverse audience of over 70 participants, primarily from the fields of gerontology and geriatrics, gathered at the event to engage with experts, share insights and explore strategies for addressing the various forms of abuse that afflict older adults.

Public health and societal concern

Alexander Schembri, president of MAGG, opened the seminar, referring to the International Day of Older Persons on October 1, which recognises older citizens’ contributions and promotes their well-being. He also mentioned Grandparent Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, addressing elder abuse as a public health and societal concern.

Schembri stressed the challenges older individuals face, including abuse, neglect and communication limitations in residential settings. He emphasised the need for a holistic approach involving healthcare, social services and community support. He conveyed the seminar’s theme, focusing on respect and attention for older individuals, while celebrating MAGG’s 25-year commitment to enhancing their quality of life.

Collective responsibility

Minister for Active Ageing Jo Etienne Abela delivered an impactful introduction, acknowledging the mixed emotions surrounding elder abuse discussions, highlighting its tragedy and the opportunity for change.

He stressed the collective responsibility of preventing elder abuse, involving individuals, communities, organisations and governments.

Abela noted the importance of intergenerational programmes to bridge generational gaps in society.

He emphasised language barriers in elder care and the need for effective communication, especially in Maltese.

He praised older individuals’ contributions and advocated for their well-being to foster a healthier and more inclusive society. He also detailed collaborative initiatives to support elderly crime victims, promote guardianships and wills, and enhance ethics committees.

Local initiatives, international efforts

Maria Aurora Fenech, national representative of the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) and senior lecturer in the Department of Gerontology and Dementia Studies, University of Malta, and Sarah Spiteri, a master of gerontology and geriatrics student at the university, emphasised the vital role of human rights in policy work.

Fenech discussed societal barriers impacting older persons’ autonomy and rights, highlighting local initiatives and international efforts like Age Platform Europe and the UN Open-Ended Working Group on Ageing. She praised Malta’s pursuit of an international legally binding instrument to protect older individuals.

Fenech also referenced My Residence at Pine Forest Lodge: Some Reflections, illustrating the challenges faced by the elderly during COVID-19 and shared a poignant narrative of a 73-year-old lady in a care setting.

Spiteri added personal experiences, underlining the need for comprehensive care, respecting older individuals’ rights and dignity.

Regulation

Dylan Cutajar, training coordinator at the Social Care Standards Authority (SCSA), and Letizia Marmarà, director of quality assurance at the same authority, offered a concise overview of the SCSA. They spoke about the authority’s role in regulating social welfare service providers, ensuring equal treatment and enhancing social well-being quality. The speakers highlighted guiding principles like dignity, privacy, choice and safety.

The speakers’ diverse perspectives and wealth of expertise illuminated the complexity of such abuse, spanning human rights, regulation, social work and victim support

Tailoring standards to the local context demonstrated the authority’s commitment to excellence, they said, and explained the regulatory process from licensing to inspection and enforcement, stressing inspections’ importance in preventing abuse and upholding dignity.

This presentation showcased SCSA’s multifunctional role, highlighting the significance of regulated services for older adults’ well-being and safety.

A social worker’s perspective

Amabel Tonna, a social worker at Active Ageing Community Care (AACC), addressed the social worker’s role in combating elder abuse, focusing on its social justice imperative.

She acknowledged that abuse often occurs within trusted relationships, causing emotional turmoil and damaging victims’ self-esteem.

Tonna meticulously explained various forms of abuse − physical, psychological, financial, sexual, and neglect − with relatable examples.

She passionately rejected the normalisation of abuse and advocated for prevention, outreach and support services such as the 179 Support Line and AACC Social Work Unit.

Assistance, support for elderly victims of crime

Brian Farrugia, CEO of the Victim Support Agency, provided a comprehensive overview of the agency’s multidisciplinary approach to supporting victims of crime, including older adults.

He highlighted the agency’s mission to be a comprehensive resource, offering emotional support, legal assistance and referral services.

Farrugia emphasised that a victim-centred approach, that empowers victims to seek justice, support and recovery, is needed.

He gave insights into the agency’s collaborative approach, encompassing professionals from various fields, and outlined real-life scenarios, showcasing the agency’s tangible impact on victims’ lives.

He also spoke about the simplicity of reporting cases and assured anonymity for those seeking help.

Call to action

Paula Mifsud Bonnici, shadow minister for active ageing, concluded the seminar with a fervent call to action. She spoke about the importance of enacting robust laws and policies to protect the dignity and quality of life of older individuals.

She highlighted the pervasive shame victims feel when reporting abuse, often due to their relationship with the abuser.

She also reaffirmed her party’s commitment to introducing laws that shield older individuals from harm, while also focusing on solutions, support and awareness.

Her concluding words encapsulated the seminar’s essence ‒ resilience, empowerment and a collective commitment to safeguarding older persons.

In conclusion, the seminar proved to be a vital platform for exchanging insights, sharing experiences and deliberating strategies to tackle the multifaceted issue of elder abuse.

The speakers’ diverse perspectives and wealth of expertise illuminated the complexity of such abuse, spanning human rights, regulation, social work and victim support.

Roberta Sultana is a doctoral candidate at the Department of Gerontology and Dementia Studies within the Faculty for Social Well-being at the University of Malta. She is the educational officer of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG). Christian Borg Xuereb is head of the Department of Gerontology and Dementia Studies at the Faculty for Social Well-being, University of Malta. He is also a registered health, academic and research psychologist with special interest in geropsychology. He is the public relations officer of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG).