Spanish film Alcarràs took home the top prize at the closing night of the Mediterrane Film Festival on Friday night, as the local festival wrapped up with a glitzy event at Fort Manoel.

Directed by Carla Simon, Alcarràs tells the story of a family of peach farmers in Catalonia whose lives are upended when their landlord dies and his heirs decide they want to sell the land they farm.

The film, which was Spain’s selection for this year’s Academy Awards, was awarded the Golden Bee prize for best film during Friday’s ceremony.

It was among nine films, each submitted by one of the Med 9 countries, to compete for the festival’s top prize.

Eric Bana and David Walliams.

Juraj Lerotić won the best director prize for his film Safe Place, while the best male and female actor prizes went to Pierfrancesco Favino for Nostalgia and Lua Michel for Almva, respectively.

The festival’s awards ceremony was hosted by David Walliams OBE and featured performances by X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson, saxophonist Alexandra Ilieva and Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja.

The guest list included top actors such as Eric Bana, who presented a masterclass in acting during the festival, Jared Harris, Natascha McElhone, Annabelle Wallis, Daniela Melchior, Joaquin de Almeida and Nastassja Kinski.

The festival’s jury panel was headed by Adrian Wootton OBE, CEO of Film London and the British Film Commission.

Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech said the first edition of the Mediterrane Film was a “stunning success.”

“We have turned our dreams into a clear goal. The goal of building a world-class film industry in Malta. Delivering jobs and opportunities for the many not the few. And we are turning that dream into a reality,” he said.

Awards list in full

Best make up & hair design

Marco Perna – Nostalgia

Best Cinematography

Rui Poças - Alma Viva

Best Original Score

Amine Bouhafa - Alma Viva

Best Screenplay

Alice Diop, Amrita David - Saint Omer

Best Production Design

Carmine Guarino – Nostalgia

Best Costume

Ursula Patzak – Nostalgia

Best Male Actor

Pierfrancesco Favino - Nostalgia

Best Female Actor

Lua Michel - Almva

Lifetime Achievement

Marcelle Genovese

Best Director

Juraj Lerotić - Safe Place

Best Feature Film

Alcarràs