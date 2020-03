A man was handed a suspended jail term after pleading guilty to stabbing a co-national during an argument in Gozo, the police said on Wednesday.

The man, a 51-year-old Egyptian national, admitted to possession of a sharp and pointed instrument and to seriously injuring another Egyptian man at 9.15pm on Monday.

Magistrate Simone Grech jailed him for two years suspended for four years.

Police inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.