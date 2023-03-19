Arthall in Gozo will mark the 50th anniversary of the album The Dark Side of the Moon, released by Pink Floyd in 1973, with a talk by Ian Rizzo on the philosophical underpinnings of the classic rock album.

“As one of the first conceptual albums in rock music to deal with the pressures of modern life, this album has long been hailed as revolutionary,” Rizzo says.

“Most of the songs are accompanied by sound effects, spoken elements and beautiful melodic tunes. With The Dark Side of the Moon, the band managed to provide an insightful perspective of experiences, concepts and ideas contemplated in philosophy.”

The event will consist of an introduction by the speaker that will highlight the philosophical perspective relevant to the message and content of each song. A brief discussion among the audience will be held after each song is played.

Rizzo is by profession an accountant who currently leads the Philosophy Sharing Foundation and is co-editor of SHARE magazine.

He has been listening to Pink Floyd since the age of 18 and collected all their albums since then. He has read extensively on the band’s history and their music.

The talk The Philosophy of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon by Ian Rizzo is taking place on April 21 at 7.30pm at Arthall, Gozo. For more information, contact Marta Obiols Fornell at arthallgozo@gmail.com or 7705 1564. Visit arthallgozo.com or facebook.com/ArtHallGozo for more information.