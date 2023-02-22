The authorities are having talks with a leading bank with a view that it could offer services to non-profit organisations running cannabis associations, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri told parliament on Wednesday.

He was replying to a parliamentary question by Cressida Galea (PL). She noted that as from the end of this month, NGOs running the associations may apply for a licence to supply cannabis to their members.

RELATED STORIES Cannabis associations will need to have salaries approved by regulator

Cannabis 'Harm Reduction' clubs can apply to sell home-grown drug from February

She asked if talks are being held with the banks to ensure that these NGOs do not end up having their banking services restricted because of the nature of their business.

The minister in confirming the talks with a bank, said that talks will also be held with other banks in the coming week.