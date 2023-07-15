As the 25th edition of the Malta Fashion Awards came to an end earlier this week, this season’s Sunday Circle magazine puts the spotlight on its founder, Adrian J. Mizzi, who shares insights into the local industry and where it’s headed.

The latest edition of the magazine will be distributed with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, offering a packed edition covering everything related to culture, fashion, lifestyle, human interest and more in Malta.

Fashion continues to take centre stage with exclusive rapportage from the Pink Fashion Show that was recently held at Palazzo Parisio. The spotlight also shines on two Maltese female artists who are making waves in the sector. Alexandra Aquilina is currently exhibiting at MUŻA and her works showcase a nuanced understanding of the local culture with which many of us have such a complicated relationship.

Charlene Galea is also fresh from a residency at MUŻA. Her works are all about redefining the female body without the male gaze.

Both artists share their thoughts and their process.

Other topics include Gen Z and how they are turning the online dating world right on its head, as well as opinion pieces, environmental explainers, news related to education and even some shopping.

The Sunday Circle is published and printed by Allied Group. Its executive editor is Ramona Depares.