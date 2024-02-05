One innovation that has significantly changed the online slot gaming landscape is the introduction of Megaways slots. Developed by Australian software company Big Time Gaming (BTG) in 2015, Megaways slots have transformed the traditional slot game format with their unique mechanics and have rapidly gained popularity among players and casinos alike.

Given the popularity of Megaways slots, Big Time Gaming has licensed the mechanic to other leading game developers. This has led to a diverse range of Megaways titles. For example, you’ll find BGaming slots and slots from other major providers with unique themes and variations on the core mechanic. Let’s find out what Megaways slots are, how they emerged, and what makes them stand out.

What are Megaways Slots?

Megaways slots are a type of online slot game that offer a drastically different approach to traditional slot machines. They are known for a variable reel system that changes the number of symbols on each reel with every spin. This dynamic mechanic significantly increases the number of potential winning combinations, often going into the tens of thousands.

The emergence of Megaways Slots

The concept of Megaways was born out of the desire to innovate and break the monotony of standard slot games. Traditional slots typically have a fixed number of symbols on each reel and a set number of paylines. Big Time Gaming, aiming to disrupt the status quo, introduced the Megaways mechanic with their game 'Dragon Born.' However, it was the release of 'Bonanza' in 2016 that truly put Megaways slots on the map.

Distinct features of Megaways Slots

Now, let’s take a look at what exactly makes these slots so special:

1. Dynamic reels and symbol count

Each reel on a Megaways slot can show a varying number of symbols per spin, usually ranging from two to seven. This change in symbol count alters the shape and number of rows on each reel during every spin.

The fluctuating number of symbols leads to a changing number of paylines or ways to win with each spin. Some Megaways games offer up to 117,649 ways to win, and others even exceed this number.

2. Cascading reels

A common feature in Megaways slots is the cascading reels mechanic. Those symbols are taken off the reels when a player hits a winning combination. The empty spaces are then filled by new symbols that cascade down from above, potentially creating new winning combinations within the same spin.

3. High volatility and RTP

Megaways slots are known for their high volatility. This means that while wins can be less frequent, the payouts can be significantly larger.

The RTP in Megaways slots generally hovers around 96% to 97%, which is competitive in the online slot market. This percentage represents the potential long-term gain for participants.

4. Bonus features and multipliers

Many Megaways slots include bonus features like free spins, which are often triggered by specific symbols or combinations. During free spins rounds, players can benefit from increasing multipliers for consecutive wins. Some Megaways games also feature extra horizontal reels and special symbols that can trigger additional bonuses or increase winning potential.

To conclude

Megaways slots represent a significant leap forward in online slot gaming. Their innovative approach to the number of paylines, combined with features like cascading reels and increasing multipliers, offers an exhilarating gaming experience that keeps players engaged. The dynamic nature of these games means that every spin is unpredictable, adding to the excitement.

However, it’s important to remember the high volatility of these games. While the potential for large payouts exists, so does the possibility of extended periods without significant wins. Players should approach Megaways slots, as with all forms of gambling, responsibly and within their means.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.