Private sponsorship was essential for the local production of multi-award-winning musical The Band’s Visit by Revamp MT at Teatru Manoel.

JMV Group’s help as official partner was an ideal match according to the group’s CEO, Raymond Vassallo. The group was established in 1969 and is Malta’s leading supplier of steel reinforcement and structural elements and is keen on supporting the arts community.

“Behind both the private sector and the arts is a vision, a plan and an ambition to create something meaningful,” says Vassallo.

“Theatre depends on collaboration, and creating a high-quality production is nearly impossible without financial backing,” explains production manager Karl Borg. “We share JMV’s mission to stay a step ahead and in line with best practice and high standards – especially for the Malta premiere of The Band’s Visit.”

Based on Eran Kolirin’s 2007 film of the same name, The Band’s Visit tells the story of an Egyptian police band that is scheduled to perform in an Israeli town but ends up in the wrong place due to a miscommunication.

The music was composed by David Yazbek and the story was written by Itamar Moses. The Arab musicians and their provincial Israeli hosts move tentatively towards each other through their mutual love of music.

This musical also features live actor-musicians on stage, including George Curmi (Il-Pusè), Simon Abdilla Joslin, Godfrey Mifsud, Mark Alan Spiteri Stafrace and Michael Camilleri.

The show’s cast of talented performers includes Charles Sammut, Mark Tonna, Raphael Pace, Sean Borg, Ryan Grech, Neville Refalo, Francesco Nicodeme and Jamie Busuttil Griffin, under the direction of Dorothy Bezzina, who leads the show’s creative team alongside musical director Edward Mifsud and production mana­ger Karl Borg.

The Revamp MT production of The Band’s Visit will run for two weekends from May 6 to 14 at Teatru Manoel. This production was made possible by arrangement with Music Theatre International, with the support of Arts Council Malta and with the sponsorship of official partner JMV Group. Tickets are available online from www.teatrumanoel.mt, via e-mail at bookings@teatrumanoel.mt, or by telephone on 2124 6389. For further information visit www.revamp.mt or www.facebook.com/revampmt.