Three elderly patients died at Mater Dei between Wednesday and Thursday while positive with COVID-19.

The new deaths bring the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Malta to 219.

The victims are:

An 83-year-old man who tested positive on December 5 died on Wednesday.

A 67-year-old man who tested positive on December 26 died on Thursday.

An 87-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on December 27, also died on Thursday.

Announcing the deaths, the Health Ministry expressed condolences and urged the public to follow protective measures.

The statistics come as more families and friends pay tribute to those lost to pandemic.