The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that murder suspect Noel Azzopardi kept his gun licence because the police do not make medical checks on anyone applying to renew a weapons licence.

It separately reports that two e-scooter companies want new Transport Minister Chris Bonett to scrap plans to ban the vehicles for rent as of March.

The Malta Independent refer to comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who on Monday told media Aaron Farrugia's sacking from his Cabinet was not the result of the former minister's poor performance.

In a separate article, the newspaper reports on Project Green's plans for an underground car park and green space in Cospicua.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who said Abela persisted in depriving the Maltese of the money "defrauded" by Steward Healthcare through the hospitals' deal.

The newspaper also claims the bed shortage issue at Mater Dei has intensified.

L-orizzont leads its front with a report on the newly appointed members of Abela's Cabinet, who were sworn in at the President's Palace in Valletta after a surprise weekend reshuffle.

It also reports that Abela will be nominating Naomi Cachia as the new PL whip.