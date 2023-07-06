The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta and l-orizzont report how a 17-year-old girl was raped by her ex-boyfriend while her 16-year-old male friend was beaten in an eight-hour attack by a gang of male youths on holiday in Malta on Sunday.

Times of Malta also reports that Steward Health Care Malta has lost a case over a €36.8 million bill in unpaid taxes.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont report that chauffeurs must have an EU licence to apply for a Y-plate under new regulations.

The Malta Independent also reports that an Opposition motion for the holding of a public inquiry into the construction site death of a Jean-Paul Sofia will be debated on Thursday, but the vote will be taken on another day.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN general secretary Michael Piccinino appealing for humanity from all MPs during the debate on Sofia's death. It says the prime minister is resisting having the vote held on Thursday.