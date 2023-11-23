The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the government's announcement that temping agencies will require licenses to operate in Malta from April. It also follows up government plans to introduce a smoking ban for young people, quoting doctors as saying the ban would only be effective if it includes smoking cannabis.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to a court decision where the Degiorgio brothers lost an appeal for a retrial in the Daphne Caruana Galizia case. It also reports that the Malta Employers' Association is against a proposed system where workers would be able to use their sick leave to care for sick children.

l-orizzont highlights the prime minister's speech in parliament during the budget debate. It says government lands will be used for green spaces, not development.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the PN wanted politics that served the people and not the other way around.