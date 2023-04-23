The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a look inside Christian Borg’s vast unexplained wealth saying modest tax declarations when compared to the luxury lifestyle of the car dealer and suspected gangster point towards vast amounts of unexplained wealth.

In another story, the newspaper says that for over a year, the authorities have been refusing to say how many people were rescued in Maltese search-and-rescue waters, and how many were brought ashore, taken to Libya or Italy, citing national security reasons while dismissing the request as “curiosity”.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying that the Prime Minister does not have the strength to defend the Maltese people over the hospitals’ saga.

Malta Today says that the cost of illegal parallel lotto is estimated at €10 million.

Illum says the final attempt at saving Air Malta is being made with the European Commission by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana.

It-Torċa leads with comments from the chairman of the Valletta Cultural Agency on the church’s reaction to a proposal for a moment to those who had been interdicted.

Il-Mument leads with a story on a planned protest in front of St Luke’s Hospital on May 1.

Kullħadd says that another 5,000 people are expected to move out of poverty.