The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads its front with news that a contractor has been released from jail on a judge’s orders in a rare interim measure provided until his constitutional case claiming his imprisonment was in breach of his rights is heard and decided.

It separately reports that the president of the Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers (KTP), as well as his predecessor, have derided the legislation inertia governing construction sites, saying architects continue to carry responsibility for contractors’ malpractices.

The Malta Independent leads with a request by independent candidate Arnold Cassola to the future standards commissioner to investigate tourism minister Clayton Bartolo over 'inadequate information' to parliament.

The newspaper also reports that an application to redevelop the Mellieħa Bay Hotel has been recommended for approval.

In-Nazzjon reports on the government 'inaction' to cut down court delays, while in a separate piece, it marks the international day for Social Justice.

L-orizzont refers to comments by Robert Abela who on Sunday referred to the government's scheme, launched last week, that would allow anyone who bought their first property within the past year to apply for a €1,000 annual cash grant for the next 10 years.