Maltese snooker legend Tony Drago put on an impressive performance as he booked his place in the quarter-finals of the 2023 LLP Solicitors World Seniors Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre on Thursday night.

Featuring in the world seniors for the first time since 2019, the 57-year-old had an average shot time of just 12.96 seconds and a pot success rate of 94.74% as he swept PABSA Pan-American Seniors Champion Vito Puopolo aside.

Puopolo from Canada showed flashes of his quality, but Drago displayed some brilliant shotmaking and rattled in breaks of 50, 35, and a 73 clearance as he recorded a 3-0 victory.

Drago will now face Mark Davis on Saturday in the competition's final eight.

Alfie Burden was also impressive as he booked a place in the competition's quarter finals.

A quarter of a century on from his other appearance at the home of snooker, it looked as if a very fluent Burden had never been away as he dispatched 1997 world professional champion Ken Doherty 3-0.

