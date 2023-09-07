PayPal has over 400 million users worldwide, and it’s one of the most widely used digital payment methods. It’s a reputable brand that has been around since 1998. A lot of people who shop and game online exclusively used PayPal, since there was no need to make another digital wallet. As a result, online casinos almost always put PayPal as an available banking option. After all, it makes their site more accessible.

PayPal also inspires trust in an operator, and that’s essential for a brand that recently went live. Additionally, players are concerned with online safety and want to play on a site that other users and reviewers vouch for. They often use evaluation platforms like Gamblizard, to learn beforehand what to expect. To that end, we will go over the top new online casinos where you can use PayPal for deposits and withdrawals.

List of top five new UK PayPal casino sites

Luck Casino

Launched in 2023, Luck Casino is a UK-licensed operator that hosts over 1800 games. Their promotions page is packed with free spins, and not all promos require a deposit. One thing players really appreciate is transparency. There is a live RTP section, where slot fans can monitor the return percentages in real time.

Pros:

Big game lobby with slots and live dealer games from reputable studios

24/7 chat support

Generous and ongoing promotions for free spins

Cons:

The site could use more comprehensive search options and categorization for browsing games.

Bzeebet

Owned by an industry veteran Aspire Global International LTD. Bzeebet went live in 2023, and it’s already winning over the gambling community. The site is user-friendly and has a great search function to help players find exactly what they want. The promotions available at Bzeebet will allow you to get more value for your buck, and there is also a multi-tiered loyalty program. So, if you play regularly here you will unlock some neat perks.

Pros:

Expansive repertoire of slots and live dealer content from top software developers

The site features an amazing sportsbook with both eSports and Live betting options

Multi-lingual customer support with 24/7 access

Cons:

Users complained about slow payouts. Fast cashouts are listed as VIP perks so they prioritize loyal customers.

Masked Singer Casino

The operator went live in 2020 through a partnership between Skill on Net Ltd and Bandicoot Scotland Limited. It has both UKGC and MGC licenses, features over 5,000 games and has a generous welcome offer that grants players 100 free spins. There are also announcements for new competitions, so it’s a great time to join in and become a member.

Pros:

Amazing selection of slots in the progressive jackpot category

Great site for online bingo

Frequent slots tournaments

An extensive list of game providers

The VIP program is packed with features and perks

Cons:

Minimum withdrawal is slightly higher than expected and there are additional fees

Live chat isn’t available 24/7

Slightly higher wagering requirements compared to other operators on the list

MadSlots

Mad Slots is a sister site of Luck Casino. Both went live in 2023 and both are operated by Viral Interactive Limited. They have identical layouts, a live RTP section, and an identical 100 free spins no deposit promotion. That being said other available promos on MadSlots are different and slightly better, but there are more promos available on Luck.

Pros:

Low deposit and withdrawal requirements (£5 for both)

Fast payouts

Solid selection of free spins bonuses and slot tournaments

Cons:

Like with Luck, there is no comprehensive search feature

Matchup Casino

Machup Casino is a part of Jumpman Gaming Limited’s network and it launched in 2023. In addition to a UK license, the operator is regulated by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission. New players can get a match on the first 3 deposits up to £900 in bonus funds. The operator also has promos for Slingo, and Scratch Cards and there are cash drop promotions as well.

Pros

200% match on the first deposit up to £400

Over 3000 games in the lobby including mini-games, scratch cards and bingo.

Great promos and loyalty program

Cons:

High wagering requirements

Slightly sluggish payouts that include withdrawal fee

All of the casinos mentioned allow you to use PayPal for deposits and withdrawals. Of course, there are many other new casinos in the UK that you should try as well. Even if the site is new it’s usually operated by a successful iGaming company and has many reputable sister sites. What’s great about this is that you are once again treated as a new player. So, all of the generous promos and no deposit bonuses are freshly available to you.

In case you don’t have access to these sites because of the region restrictions, then there is an easy solution. You can always consult Gamblizard for reviews of the operators that are available in your area. Typically, players want casinos with fast withdrawals, and fast payout casinos that are available in Canada, tend to be available in other geographies as well.

Advantages of PayPal casinos

To sum up, there are 3 big advantages to using PayPal gambling sites.

Ease of access - The payment method is widely available and allows you to transact in many currencies. Safety - This is a well-established company with a long track record, so your funds are safe Efficiency - PayPal payment processing is almost instant. You are basically waiting on the casino’s payment team to approve your withdrawal request, not for the payment to be processed.

Conclusion

Hopefully, you have found the info here helpful. As you can see there are plenty of upsides to using brand new PayPal casinos. You should read the full review on Gamblizard, and figure out which site is the right choice for you.

