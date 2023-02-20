An exhibition of 30 paintings by the late jazz drummer Charles ‘City’ Gatt is currently on show in Valletta.

Charles ‘City’ Gatt

Is-City – Late Paintings organised by RIDT aims to commemorate the first anniversary from the artist’s death in 2022. Gatt was a renowned jazz drummer and was the brains behind the setting up of the Malta Jazz Festival in 1990.

The exhibition, curated by artist Austin Camilleri and assistant curator Charles Balzan, puts into focus the drummer’s parallel artistic passion, showcasing several of his late works of abstract art.

“It was Charles’ wish to put up an exhibition of his works in aid of RIDT, the University of Malta’s Research, Innovation and Development Trust,” say the organisers.

“Unfortunately, his passing away a year ago meant that the project was destined to be put aside and ignored. Thankfully, a number of people decided to take on where Charles left off because Charles had expressed his enthusiasm for the project with those close to him.”

‘Paint’ by Charles ‘City’ Gatt. Photo: Joe Smith

A number of works have never been exhibited before

The project brings together Gatt’s daughters Carla and Ariana, renowned artist and curator Camilleri, the small RIDT team, the support of Noċemuskata, especially Sarah Lee Zammit and Anthony Galea, as well as the assistance of Joe Smith, Balzan and Jason Masini.

“This is not a posthumous event but the continuation of a project which Charles himself was very keen on doing,” say RIDT.

“In fact, there are a good number of works which have never been exhibited before, along with a number of pieces from private collections.”

‘What It Does To Me II’ by Charles ‘City’ Gatt. Photo: Joe Smith

Some of the proceeds from the sale of the paintings will go to create a legacy in honour of the much-loved artist through the Award in Jazz and Improvisation at the University of Malta.

On February 23, at 7.30pm, some of Malta’s leading jazz musicians will be gathering at the exhibition for a jamming session in the artist’s honour.

Is-City – Late Paintings is taking place at 134, Old Bakery Street, Valletta until February 26. It is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. A digital catalogue is available here.