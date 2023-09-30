VALLETTA 1
Paiber 54
MOSTA 1
Tulimieri 21
VALLETTA
J. Galea, E. Ruiz, O. Barrientos (75 Jhonnattann), S. Dimech (46 D. Garba), F. Falcone, B. Paiber, D. Maldonado (67 A. Ferraris), L. Filho, D. Vega, N. Micallef, A. Silas (46 L. Susnjara).
MOSTA
D. Akpan, G. Valios, C. Nnaji, D. Evans, P. Tenebe (88 M. Camara), C.Failla, G. Sciberras (69 N. Agius), W. Dagou, E. Mensah (61 A. Isah) , J. Vassallo, K. Tulimieri (61 Z. Brincat).
Referee: Glen Tonna
Yellow card: Garba, Vassallo, Ferraris, Akpan, Evans
BOV player of the match: Brandon Paiber (Valletta).
Valletta and Mosta cancelled each other in a tale of two halves at the National Stadium on Saturday.
Kevin Tulimieri’s audacious opener gave Mario Muscat’s side the perfect start to the match. But that early optimism soon disappeared as Valletta soon took total control of the match.
Mosta were ahead after 21 minutes – and it was a piece of genius by former Valletta midfielder Kevin Tulimieri that gave them the lead.
