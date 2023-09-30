VALLETTA 1

Paiber 54

MOSTA 1

Tulimieri 21

VALLETTA

J. Galea, E. Ruiz, O. Barrientos (75 Jhonnattann), S. Dimech (46 D. Garba), F. Falcone, B. Paiber, D. Maldonado (67 A. Ferraris), L. Filho, D. Vega, N. Micallef, A. Silas (46 L. Susnjara).

MOSTA

D. Akpan, G. Valios, C. Nnaji, D. Evans, P. Tenebe (88 M. Camara), C.Failla, G. Sciberras (69 N. Agius), W. Dagou, E. Mensah (61 A. Isah) , J. Vassallo, K. Tulimieri (61 Z. Brincat).

Referee: Glen Tonna

Yellow card: Garba, Vassallo, Ferraris, Akpan, Evans

BOV player of the match: Brandon Paiber (Valletta).

Valletta and Mosta cancelled each other in a tale of two halves at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Kevin Tulimieri’s audacious opener gave Mario Muscat’s side the perfect start to the match. But that early optimism soon disappeared as Valletta soon took total control of the match.

Mosta were ahead after 21 minutes – and it was a piece of genius by former Valletta midfielder Kevin Tulimieri that gave them the lead.

