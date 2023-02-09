One of the most popular betting comparison sites in the Nordic countries has changed its domain from veikkauskertoimet.com to vedonlyontiyhtiot.com.

Veikkauskertoimet.com has been known for its quality betting content. In the future, all familiar material will be available at the new site. There are also clear similarities to the old look and feel, so users will certainly feel like home.

The new vedonlyontiyhtiot.com provides information on betting sites' bonuses, odds, promotions, different betting strategies and payment methods. The site presents dozens of the most well-known betting operators on the market.

Vedonlyontiyhtiot.com meets the needs of the Nordic player

Vedonlyontiyhtiot.com is targeted at Nordic betting enthusiasts and therefore Nordic sports and events are particularly well represented.

Beside this, vedonlyontiyhtiot.com pays particular attention to betting sites without registration, as playing with BankID is enjoying considerable popularity throughout the Nordic countries.

The site's interface is designed specifically with mobile usage in mind. The site scales to fit all screens on all devices, regardless of size. All betting operators featured on the site are also accessible on mobile devices.

The site publishes weekly betting news. In addition, vedonlyontiyhtiot.com provides its readers comprehensive guides to gambling, betting and bonuses.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.