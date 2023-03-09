The official video of Dance (Our Own Party), Malta's entry for the Eurovision Song Contest was released on Thursday evening.

The song is performed by The Busker. It is practically unchanged from the one which won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest last month, but the three-man band said earlier this week that it had been remastered for a crisper, cleaner-sounding version.

Dance (Our Own Party) recounts the emotions of a person experiencing social anxiety at a party and wishing they were in a more comfortable setting.

Imbued with a saxophone motif, the song was originally written with moodier lyrics that were revised to better suit its groovy tone.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool, in lieu of Kyiv, in May.