THEATRE

The Haunting

TOI TOI, the Manoel Theatre’s Learning and Participation Programme, is presenting a one-night only show featuring true ghost stories of Malta on October 31 at 7.30 and 10.30pm.

Written and directed by Stephen Oliver, the production includes poetry and play extracts and stars Edward Caruana Galizia, Victor Debono, Michael Mangion, Cassandra Spiteri, Edward Thorpe and Isabel Warrington.

Admission age is 11+. For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt.

Baby Series: Bouncing to the Beat

A performance at the Manoel Theatre on November 4 and 5 will introduce the very young ones (ages 0 to 4) to the world of music and percussion.

The show, organised by TOI TOI, features a combination of live demonstrations, catchy tunes and audience participation, with the aim to stimulate children’s senses and foster their natural curiosity.

Shows will be held on both days at 9.30 and 11am. For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt.

KomduSkomdu

A one-man show penned by Miguel Formosa and Lee-N Abela is being re-staged at the Junior College in Msida on November 4 and 5.

Directed by Abela and starring Formosa, the play follows David who goes into crisis after the 2022 Budget.

For tickets, visit showshappening.com.

Miguel Formosa in KomduSkomdu. Photo: Facebook

Klassi Għalina: The Roadshow

The popular TV sitcom is celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a ‘roadshow’ at City Theatre, Valletta, between November 3 and 12.

All the series’ popular characters will be brought to life.

For tickets, visit ticketline.com.mt.

The Merchant of Venice

An adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, set in the 1940s, is being staged by Teatru Salesjan’s youth theatre company Roaring Voices at the Theatre Next Door, Magħtab, from November 3 to 5.

It is being directed by Polly March. Read more here.

Tickets are available from tnd.com.mt.

The Roaring Voices actors during rehearsals for the play.

MUSIC

The Three Palaces Festival

Festivals Malta is celebrating the versatile use and guises of the piano in this year’s edition of the festival.

The 32 Beethoven complete piano sonata cycle will be split into six concerts running throughout the duration of the festival at San Anton Palace in Attard. It will be performed by Maltese pianists Caroline Calleja, Maria Elena Farrugia, Marco Rivoltini, Francis Camilleri, headed by Michael Laus, and international guest pianist Alexander Panfilov.

The programme also includes Tenebrae at the Gran Salon, Archaeology Museum, in Valletta, on October 31, featuring pianist Tricia Dawn Williams on toy pianos, and Exploring the Depths of Emotion – Journey Through Time and Sound, which will see Timothy Edlin (bass baritone) and Hamish Brown (piano and harpsichord) perform pieces by Händel and Schubert at Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta on November 1.

UK star jazz pianist Julian Joseph will perform with Mark Hodgson (acoustic drums) and Mark Mondesir (drums) at the Archaeology Museum, in an event titled Julian Joseph Trio - The Jazz Giant on November 3.

On November 4, an afternoon choir and organ concert, titled The Sights and Sounds of the Cathedral, featuring organist Ronald Camilleri and the Jubilate Deo Choir will take place at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

On the same day, Spirit & Passion will see Lithuanian accordion soloist Martynas Levickis and the ensemble Mikroorkestra presenting a fusion of Argentine tango at Verdala Palace in Buskett, while Piano in the Street will feature a larger-than-life piano in St George’s Square, Valletta, giving the public a chance to play the piano with their feet.

Closing off the programme on November 5 is a morning show by harpsichord professional Carole Cerasi delivering Bach’s famous Goldberg Variations at the Archaeology Museum.

For more information and tickets, visit www.festivals.mt/ttp.

Accordionist Martynas Levickis, one of the international performers at this year's festival. Photo: Youngho Kang

Ave Maria Variations

Soprano Marita Bezzina and pianist Ramona Zammit Formosa will perform in the next lunchtime concert at Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta, on October 31 at 12.30pm.

They will present a varied selection of Ave Maria variations from across the years, including works by Verdi, Arcadelt, Gibilaro and Schubert, and by two local composers, Camilleri and Fenech.

Entrance is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain tickets prior to the concert from the venue, by e-mailing baroccobookings@gmail.com or calling on 7968 0952.

The event is organised by the Barocco Foundation in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa.

KORO in concert

The KORO quintet, featuring Cristiano Arcelli (alto sax), Massimo Morganti (trombone), Fulvio Sigurtà (trumpet), Giovanni Hoffer (French horn) and Glauco Benedetti (tuba), will pay tribute to the music of jazz star Thelonious Monk, one of the giants of jazz, at Studio B, Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, on November 1 at 6.30pm.

The arrangements are by Arcelli, who adds an innovative and contemporary twist to the repertoire while respecting its rich tradition.

For more information, click here. Entrance is free.

The five-piece band KORO. Photo: Facebook

Anecdotes of Maltese Early Jazz

The next concert in the series celebrating the Malta Society of Arts’ 100th anniversary at Palazzo de La Salle is dedicated to Ġużè Camilleri’s research into Maltese early jazz.

The concert portrays an extract from this research thesis, together with performances of original compositions written by Maltese jazz pioneers and stories.

The event is being held on November 2 at 8pm. For more information and tickets, visit artsmalta.org.

Percussionist Ġużè Camilleri. Photo: Marija Grech

Apostolo delle Genti

Sacred works by Mgr Marco Frisina, including highlights from his oratorio Apostolo delle Genti, will be performed in a concert for orchestra, soloists and choir, at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on November 3 at 7.30pm.

Frisina is a world-renowned composer of soundtracks for films and sacred music for liturgy, regularly performed in the Rome diocese in the presence of Pope Francis. He is also director choir of the diocese that he founded in 1984.

Soprano Rosabelle Bianchi, tenor Charles Vincenti and the Mirabitur Choir will perform under the baton of Dominic Darmanin and Frisina.

Bookings can be made at the Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette, at 297, Republic Street, Valletta, on 7988 2828, by e-mailing lavaletteband1874@gmail.com or on showshappening.com.

Mgr Marco Frisina

Do-re-mi

The event’s poster

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is introducing classical music to young audiences with a new series of concerts.

The first one is Family Fanfare, being held at St Agatha’s Auditorium in Rabat, on November 3 at 6pm. It will be hosted by Christopher Spiteri.

Children will have the opportunity to forge connections with the musical characters created by scriptwriter Simon Bartolo, listen to professional music performances conducted by Roderick Bugeja and participate in engaging age-appropriate workshops.

For tickets, visit showshappening.com. Children enter for free.

APS Teatru Unplugged

The acoustic music event returns to the Manoel Theatre on November 3 and 4, featuring five intimate sets by Dario Genovese, Djun, Family3 with Jackie Pace Delicata, Chasing Pandora and Moira Stafrace.

Colin Fitz will compère the evening.

This year’s edition is produced by the Manoel Theatre and Julia Hickey under the artistic direction of Renzo Spiteri.

For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt.

Moira Stafrace and her band, one of the acts at this year’s edition of APS Teatru Unplugged.

Circuits Non-Stop

Electronic Music Malta’s annual micro-convention, dedicated to celebrating the diverse world of electronic music in many of its forms, is being held at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on November 4 from noon to 9pm.

The programme offers a diverse array of activities, including various performances and discussions. Attendees may also participate in a range of workshops, in which artists will delve into the anatomy of their compositions or be challenged to create music on the spot.

For tickets, visit kreattivita.org.

MPO Chamber Series #2

The second concert in the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s Chamber series is being held at the Robert Samut Hall in Floriana on November 5 at 11am.

The orchestra will play Cambini’s Quintets 1 and 2, Süssmayr’s Quintet, Mendelssohn’s String Quartet and Turina’s La oración del torero.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. Photo: Facebook/MPO

FILM

Video Nasties! 2023

Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta is screening original horror short films by local film-makers on Halloween night, October 31, from 7.30 to 9.30pm.

The event is suitable for an audience over 18 years of age. Entrance is free but bookings have to be made here.

Beetlejuice 35th anniversary

Beetlejuice original poster

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian's is screening the 1988 Tim Burton cult film Beetlejuice on October 30 and 31, as part of its Halloween Week celebrations.

The film follows the spirits of a deceased couple who are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. The cast features Micheal Keaton in the title role, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Winona Ryder.

Other films showing during Halloween Week, which ends on October 31, are Saw X, The Exorcist, and a special preview of Five Nights at Freddy’s.

For more information and tickets, visit edencinemas.com.mt.

Ingmar Bergman Retrospective

The retrospective showcase of award-winning Swedish film-maker Ingmar Bergman’s at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema in Valletta is coming to an end on November 3.

The last film showing in the Unveiling Bergman: A Cinematic Voyage into the Human Psyche programme is Autumn Sonata (1978).

The screening starts at 8.30pm. For more information and tickets, visit kreattivita.org. Also read this preview.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s is bringing US singer Taylor Swift’s acclaimed tour to the big screen until November 5.

An homage to Taylor’s albums, the Eras Tour is her most expansive tour yet, with 146 dates across five continents.

For tickets, visit edencinemas.com.mt.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 7. Photo: Michael Tran/AFP

MISCELLANEOUS

Ta' Braxia Cemetery Tour

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is organising a tour of Ta’ Braxia cemetery in Pietà on November 4 at 10am.

The cemetery was designed by the Maltese architect Emmanuele Luigi Galizia (1830-1907).

The walking tour will be guided by researchers Conrad Thake and Janica Vella Buhagiar, and will deal with the challenging religio-political context that prevailed during the mid-19th century when the British colonial government was determined to establish a cemetery for all denominations.

The tour will trace the foundation of the cemetery from its establishment to its physical expansion around 1880.

The researchers will also discuss the distinctive characteristics of a garden-cemetery and the different style and symbols used for funerary monuments.

The last part of the tour will focus on the history of the Lady Rachel Hamilton Gordon chapel, which is the main architectural icon of the cemetery.

This walking tour, to be delivered in English, will last around an hour-and-a-half, and will take place weather permitting.

Walkers will also have the opportunity to acquire a signed copy of the publication Ta’ Braxia Cemetery, co-authored by Conrad Thake and Janica Buhagiar.

For tickets, click here.

Valletta Ghost Tour

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is holding a Valletta Ghost Tour on November 4 and 5 at 7pm.

The walking tour will be led by Silvana Sant’Angelo, who will share the lesser-known spooky stories relating to Valletta’s palazzos and churches.

Departing from Jean de Valette Square, the walk will pass through the main streets of the city, as well as in the quieter corners.

This walking tour, to be delivered in English, will last around an hour-and-a-half, and is not recommended for children younger than 12. The walk will take place weather permitting.

Tickets are available here.

Malta Artisan Markets

The next edition of the Malta Artisan Markets is being held at Is-Suq tal-Belt in Valletta on November 4 and 5.

For all the details, visit maltaartisanmarkets.com or visit the event’s Facebook page.

Lego expo

The St George’s Band Club of Qormi is holding Malta’s first Lego expo between October 31 and November 2.

There will be exhibitions and competitions. For more information, call on 7980 1650.

Annual model exhibition

The Association of Model Engineers is holding its annual model exhibition at the main hall of the St George Preca College Middle School (ex- Maria Regina Grammar School) until November 5.

Among others, there will be models of aircraft, cars, trains and dioramas.

The exhibition will be open between 9am and 8pm every day except on October 28 and Sunday, November 5, when the exhibition will close at 5pm.

An Hu5 wessex HMS Albion 1966 1/72 matchbox model by Horace Micallef. Photo: Facebook/Association of Model Engineers

VISUAL ARTS

Ego Sum: The Face of Homelessness

A photo by Tyler Calleja Jackson

To raise awareness about homelessness and to debunk stereotypes around it, YMCA Malta has embarked on a multi-venue exhibition, partly funded by Art Council Malta.

Ego Sum means 'I Am' in Latin and refers to how someone perceives themselves.

The exhibition aims to show that being homeless/roofless is but a mere chapter in somebody’s life; that homelessness/rooflessness does not define who that person is or may become. That homeless person on the street could in fact be a doctor, a parent, an artist, a chef, a footballer, a dreamer or a student.

The walk-through exhibition depicts the artistic sketches of Rachel Bowman and the photography of Tyler Calleja Jackson. Both these Maltese artists were inspired by interviews conducted with 50 homeless individuals and, together with Sofiya Chuzhda and Gwennaelle Viard, created a final collage.

The exhibition is being held at the Società Dante Alighieri, 134 Old Bakery Street, Valletta throughout October. It is open Monday to Friday from 5 to 8pm and on Saturday from 10am to noon and from 5 to 8pm.

Read all about the exhibition here.

A Collective Solo

Decades of experimentation with several media as well as formal training have led Ethelbert Perini to create a collection of artworks that are being exhibited in what is his first solo exhibition.

The exhibition’s title, A Collective Solo, is an oxymoron that prepares the viewer primarily for a diversity in the themes that are being presented. However, the medium employed for each work is consistent throughout.

The technique that Perini uses is soft pastels on paper or board, and it is one that he discovered when exploring different media throughout his artistic journey. The starting point for each composition is always nature, Perini’s surroundings, as well as the human form and physiognomy.

A Collective Solo, curated by Charlene Vella, is being held throughout October in the Palm Court Lounge of The Phoenicia Malta.

A Times of Malta interview with the artist is available here.

The Striped Cloth by Ethelbert Perini

Carbonaro

An exhibition looking at the outstanding oeuvre of Maltese artist Pawl Carbonaro is currently on at Il-Ħaġar - Heart of Gozo Museum.

Exploring his varied output through more than 60 paintings, among which are his abstracted landscapes and his sprawling abstracts as well as etchings, this exhibition serves to inform the art-loving public about the artistic trajectory, spanning decades, of this seminal Maltese contemporary artist who has been a mentor for a plethora of younger local artists. A publication accompanies the exhibition.

Carbonaro, curated by fellow artist Austin Camilleri, is on until November 5. Opening hours daily between 9am and 5pm. Admission is free.

Vezelay, Burgundy by Pawl Carbonaro

Passage of Light

Seasoned artists and watercolourists Doranne Alden and Paul Caruana have come together in a joint exhibition, experimenting with the concept of 'light'.

Alden and Caruana are using watercolours to offer viewers a glimpse of the passage of light, the way a scene is transmuted by a certain colour in the sky, how this reflects on the shadows, the colours, the play of forms, the movement of wind, the restfulness of calm, the awe of sunset.

Passage of Light, curated by Marika Azzopardi and hosted by the Malta Society of Arts, Republic Street, Valletta, is on until November 7. Entrance is free.

Presence by Paul Caruana

Carpe Tempus

Over 60 artworks by Joanne Fenech Portelli will be on display at Palazzo Ferreria in Valletta from November 1 to 16.

The collection features en plein air paintings Fenech Portelli created in the last few years, including some executed in Holland, the UK, Romania, Italy and Poland. They are mainly oil paintings but there is also a small number of Cyanotype prints.

The exhibition is open from Monday to Saturday from 8.30am to 7pm and on Sundays, from 8.30am to 6pm.

Entrance is free.

One of Joanne Fenech Portelli’s artworks during its execution en plein air.

Froġa / Farrago

Sebastian Tanti Burlò is exhibition a collection of oil paintings at Sliema’s R Gallery.

The artist is known for his political cartoons in the Times of Malta but here he swaps his pen for the brush while retaining his unapologetic social commentary, a flair for the absurd, satirical strokes and an underlying subversive narrative. Nature, journalism and the world’s issues are represented in this exhibition.

The tragicomical is investigated through an ideal romantisation of our country and how society has evolved, together with comments on world issues that trouble the world at large.

The exhibition, hosted at R Gallery of 26, Tignè Street, Sliema, runs until December 3.

Il Giardino sul Mezzomonte by Sebastian Tanti Burlò

Emotions of the Spirit

Lost in Thought and Time by Ivan Grixti

A collection of 28 works by Ivan Grixti is open for visitors at Level O, SkyParks Business Centre, MIA, Luqa, until the end of December.

Works include several portraits, including a self-portrait, that of homeless men and of Pope Benedict. There are also abstracts and a depiction of war, among others.

Grixti has just returned from Poznan, Poland where he lived, studied and worked as an educator for the last 12 years. There he mastered the language and attended several art courses. He graduated B.A. (Hons) in Education: Technical Drawing and Design & Technology (2001-05) from the University of Malta and then attended a post-graduate course at the Fine Arts Institute Marie-Curie Sklodowska, Lublin, Poland (2021-2022).

In Malta, he studied under Anthony (Tony) Demicoli, Paul Vella Critien, Anthony (Anton) Calleja and Philip Agius. He has exhibited in Malta, Poland and France.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Ancient Tea With New Glamour

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is hosting an exhibition under the theme of 'Tea for Harmony', co-organised with the Xi’an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Featuring intriguing displays, artefacts, paintings and photographs from the city of Xi’an, this new exhibition opens a window into the enduring significance of tea in Chinese culture.

A Tang-style gilded tea set made of bronze gold and silver is the main attraction. Other exhibits include a batch of royal teaware items that were unearthed in 1987 at the ancient Buddhist Famen Temple in northwest Shaanxi and a modern reprinted thread-bound edition of The Classic of Tea, considered to be the first known monograph on tea in the world, written by Lu Yu between 760 CE and 762 CE, during the Tang Dynasty.

One may visit the exhibition, which will remain open until the end of this year at the China Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta. The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to noon, and from 1.30 to 4pm. Entrance is free. Reservation is advised for group visits at events2023ccc@gmail.com.

Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century)

A range of maiolica and porcelain vessels, used both for display and for serving food during formal banquets in Hospitaller Malta, is being exhibited at the Romegas Hall, National Museum of Archaeology, until the end of December.

The exhibition, entitled Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century), delves deeply into how food, art and politics came together in the ritual of baroque banqueting – the formal and communal sharing of food and drink – between the 16th and the 18th century in Malta.

During that period, under the Order of St John, Malta imported many aspects of the European dining culture, mainly from Renaissance Italy and from Rococo France. An especially striking feature was the Convito – the formal banquet – which provided a theatrical backdrop for political discussion and intrigue.

They include two late Renaissance plates belonging to Cardinal Farnese’s famous credenza, a Chinese Ming porcelain import to Malta, important examples of South Italian heraldic plates, and a wide range of French and North Italian faience, including examples in the Rococo style of Moustier.

Admission is free. The exhibition will move to the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa from January until March 2024. A booklet will be available for sale at both exhibitions.