A woman sustained grievous injuries following an incident in Qala Gozo on Saturday.

The woman was driving a Kymco Mxu quad bike when she lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, leading to injury.

The incident happened Triq in-Nigret, in Qala, where she lives, at around 12.45pm.

An ambulance and a medical team were dispatched to the scene and she was taken to the Gozo General Hospital.

It was later confirmed that her injuries were grievous.

Police investigations are underway.