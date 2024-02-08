The mayors of all towns and villages in Malta and Gozo are being invited to nominate women of outstanding service from their localities for a Women's Award which will be announced on March 8, International Women's Day.

The award was announced on Thursday by Lydia Abela, the prime minister's wife, who said women of any age and from any strata of society may be nominated, on the basis of their contribution to society which would have yielded positive change in people's lives.

Dr Abela met the mayors at Villa Francia, Lija, where she explained that the award's purpose is to recognise the contribution of outstanding women in society.

The award will also give increased local importance to Women's Day, which should not only celebrate achievements but also serve as a day of reflection on what else was needed for women, she said.

Abela said that sharing the success stories of the nominated women would promote the role of women in society.

The award is being supported by the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government and the Secretariat for Equality.

Those wishing to submit anyone for the award may access an application form and further details at https://localgovernment.gov.mt/useful-links/mara-linji-gwida/