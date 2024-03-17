A man and a girl were hospitalised on Saturday after they were injured in separate incidents.

The girl is fighting for her life while the man suffered grievous injuries.

The police said on Sunday the first accident took place in the limits of l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa at 7pm when a 14-year-old girl lost control of the bicycle she was riding and fell.

An inquiry is being held.

The second accident took place in Triq il-Parsott, Mosta, at 9.15pm.

A 22-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara lost control of the BMW he was driving and crashed into a private property. He was accompanied by an 18-year-old woman who lives in Gżira.

A medical team gave first aid on site in both accidents.

The BMW driver and the 14-year-old were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.