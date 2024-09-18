The King’s Own Philharmonic Society of Valletta is holding a concert at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on September 27 as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations.

Entitled One Hundred and Fifty Years of Music, the concert will take the audience on a musical journey across various genres of music from around the world.

Commencing with a 1880 famous opera, the programme will continue with a well-known operetta. The evening will also include jazz and blues numbers, rock music, soundtracks from different epochs and a few contemporary pieces. The event will finish off with a world-famous musical composition.

The band will be under the baton of its musical director, John Galea. Featuring alongside the band will be some popular local names such as maestro Dominic Galea, singer Amber Bondin and musician Joe Camilleri ‘l-Bibi’.

The concert will be compèred by Keith Demicoli.

To commemorate its 150th anniversary (1874-2024), the King’s Own Philharmonic Society of Valletta has set up a celebratory committee to organise monthly events ranging from religious to cultural, educational and musical.

The highlights so far were the annual concert held in February with the participation of international tenor Gabriel Arce and local artist Claire Caruana, the band’s visit to Bologna to perform in a concert at the Basilica di San Domenico where the society’s patron saint, St Dominic, is buried and, more recently, a concert at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta, conducted by internationally renowned Dutch composer Jacob de Haan.

The concert on September 27 starts at 8pm. Tickets are available from www.teatrumanoel.mt or from the theatre’s booking office.