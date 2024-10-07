Sixteen irregular migrants were relocated from Malta on Monday, raising the number of relocations so far this year to 175.

That is way above the 103 irregular migrants who have arrived in Malta this year, the Home Affairs Ministry said.

It said that so far this year, 115 irregular migrants were returned to their country of origin and 60 others were transferred to other EU countries.

"While migrants who are deserving of protection are helped and given their rights at law, those migrants who do not deserve protection or are in Malta irregularly will be relocated or returned to their country," the ministry said.

Relocations are co-funded by the European Union.