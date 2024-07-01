Full-time employment in January was 7.3% higher than in January of the previous year while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 4.0%, the National Statistic Office said on Monday.

Data provided to the NSO by Jobsplus shows that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) increased by 7.2 per cent, reaching 285,537. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (19,287) and a decrease in registered unemployment (15).

Registered full-time employment

During January 2024, Accommodation and food service activities and Administrative and support service activities contributed most to the increase in full-time employment, when compared to January 2023. Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 18,284 persons to 232,490. Public sector full-time employment increased by 1,003 persons to 51,990.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 804 when compared to January 2023, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 18,483. Full-time employment for men and women went up by 7.5 per cent and 6.9 per cent, respectively over 2023 levels.

Registered part-time employment

Part-time employment in January 2024 increased by 6.5 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2023. The sectors that contributed mos to the overall increase were Professional, scientific and technical activities followed by Transportation and storage sector.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 41,745 up by 8.7 per cent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2023. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 33,735 up by 4.0 per cent when compared to the same month in 2023.